NAB Appoints Dughi to Board of Directors

Paul Dughi, president of Cowles California Media Co., has

been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors

by NAB TV Board Chair Marci Burdick.

He fills the seat vacated by Meredith President Paul

Karpowicz, who was elected joint board chair.

Cowles owns six TV stations in California affiliated with

CBS. Fox and The CW. Dughi is the former GM of KNDO-TV Yakima and KNDU-TV

Kenniwick, both Washington, and has been a news director, assistant news

director, anchor, reporter, and producer at various Midwest stations in a

30-year broadcast career.