NAB Appoints Dughi to Board of Directors
Paul Dughi, president of Cowles California Media Co., has
been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors
by NAB TV Board Chair Marci Burdick.
He fills the seat vacated by Meredith President Paul
Karpowicz, who was elected joint board chair.
Cowles owns six TV stations in California affiliated with
CBS. Fox and The CW. Dughi is the former GM of KNDO-TV Yakima and KNDU-TV
Kenniwick, both Washington, and has been a news director, assistant news
director, anchor, reporter, and producer at various Midwest stations in a
30-year broadcast career.
