NAB appeals Webcasting royalty mandate

As promised, the National Association of Broadcasters has appealed a federal

district court's ruling requiring radio stations to pay royalties on music

streamed over the Internet.

NAB told the federal appeals court in Philadelphia that Internet programming

that duplicates a station's primary analog signal is exempt from royalties just

as over-the-air digital signals are exempt.

The district court for Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled last year that

exemption does not apply to Internet streaming.

Broadcasters say the obligation, not to mention actual royalty rates set by

the Library of Congress last month, have dealt a death blow to the infant

streaming business.

Librarian of Congress James Billington ruled on June 20 that commercial

broadcasters must pay 0.07 cents per listener per song. Noncommercial

broadcasters must pay 0.02 cents, though public radio stations affiliated with

Corporation for Public Broadcasting have a separate, private deal with the

Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which represents the record

companies.

Both commercial and nonaffiliated noncommercial broadcasters say the RIAA

fees the Library of Congress would impose, on recommendation of a Copyright

Arbitration Royalty Panel (CARP), are far too high.