NAB 2016: Microsoft Expands Pulse Availability

Las Vegas — Microsoft’s new digital content rating tool, Video Pulse, is now available to all Pulse users, the company announced at the NAB Show.

The service allows users to collect video feedback on any digital property, by tying audience reactions to a video timecode, allowing for users to rate and provide feedback on videos as they watch it. Microsoft considers the service to be a must-have for market researchers, studios and brands looking to test ads, and for broadcasters to engage with audiences via mobile devices.

Video Pulse is compatible with MP4 video and videos uploaded to Azure Media Services, Vimeo and YouTube.

“Video Pulse is focused on the business of empowering professionals to quickly rate and scale audience sentiments across the digital space at any time,” said Dritan Nesho, head of Microsoft Pulse. “This revolutionary content tool pushes the boundaries of short-form video, creating a new standard for gauging human behaviors, while flipping the script on immersive, experiential technologies.”