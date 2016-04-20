NAB 2016: Kaltura, Encompass Team Up on Managed OTT TV Solution
Las Vegas — Video tech provider Kaltura and tech services company Kaltura have teamed up to offer an end-to-end managed TV platform for OTT media companies, the two shared at NAB.
The solution pairs Encompass’ media content acquisition and distribution services with Kaltura’s multi-screen OTT service management and monetization suite. The offering promises support for several, flexible business models, including authentication-based, subscription and ad-supported.
“While the barriers to entry for media companies and content aggregators looking to launch a direct-to-consumer OTT TV strategy may appear to be low, the reality is that many of the technology options available today are entry level at best,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura’s co-founder, chairman and CEO. “Launching and running a premium service that will attract and retain consumers requires a more sophisticated approach. By partnering with Encompass, we can offer OTT providers a powerful, scalable and flexible end-to-end platform that will let them quickly launch a great OTT TV service anywhere in the world.”
Chris Walters, CEO of Encompass, added: “We are excited about the Encompass and Kaltura partnership and our combined ability to deliver a cost-effective managed OTT solution enabling content owners, networks and service providers to reach new markets, monetize content and increase revenue.”
