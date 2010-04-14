NAB 2010: Slight Bump in Attendance

NAB Show 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

The National Association of

Broadcasters released late Tuesday (Apr. 13) its preliminary attendance figures

for the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas, which showed a slight increase from last

year's convention as the broadcast business and larger professional video

equipment market appears to have stabilized somewhat.

NAB claimed 88,044 attendees, a

6.5% increase from the 2009 NAB Show final attendance of 82,650, based on

pre-show and onsite registration. The number includes 23,900 international

attendees from 156 countries. Final registration data on the 2010 show will be

available following the convention.

"Content professionals from

across the globe turned out in force at the NAB Show, and we're delighted by

the extraordinarily positive feedback from both attendees and exhibitors,"

said NAB Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton in a statement. "The

uptick in attendance and dazzling technology on display here in Las Vegas demonstrates

again the NAB Show's enduring popularity and status as the premiere global

event for the content marketplace."

NAB's numbers seemed consistent

with the reaction from vendors exhibiting in Vegas, as most thought the show

was flat to slightly up compared to last year. Some mentioned that it was hard

to gauge traffic because they had been moved from their traditional locations

to new spots in the Las Vegas

Convention Center. For

example, longtime South Hall residents such as server vendor Omneon and

automation supplier Omnibus were shifted to the North Hall this year as NAB

sought to improve traffic in that area, which was formerly dominated by smaller

radio equipment suppliers.

Several vendors noted privately

that there were also large sections of the show floor blocked off, and

suggested that the convention could perhaps be condensed from three main halls

to two if the number of exhibitors were to remain the same.