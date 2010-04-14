NAB 2010: Slight Bump in Attendance
By Glen Dickson
NAB Show 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C
The National Association of
Broadcasters released late Tuesday (Apr. 13) its preliminary attendance figures
for the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas, which showed a slight increase from last
year's convention as the broadcast business and larger professional video
equipment market appears to have stabilized somewhat.
NAB claimed 88,044 attendees, a
6.5% increase from the 2009 NAB Show final attendance of 82,650, based on
pre-show and onsite registration. The number includes 23,900 international
attendees from 156 countries. Final registration data on the 2010 show will be
available following the convention.
"Content professionals from
across the globe turned out in force at the NAB Show, and we're delighted by
the extraordinarily positive feedback from both attendees and exhibitors,"
said NAB Executive Vice President Dennis Wharton in a statement. "The
uptick in attendance and dazzling technology on display here in Las Vegas demonstrates
again the NAB Show's enduring popularity and status as the premiere global
event for the content marketplace."
NAB's numbers seemed consistent
with the reaction from vendors exhibiting in Vegas, as most thought the show
was flat to slightly up compared to last year. Some mentioned that it was hard
to gauge traffic because they had been moved from their traditional locations
to new spots in the Las Vegas
Convention Center. For
example, longtime South Hall residents such as server vendor Omneon and
automation supplier Omnibus were shifted to the North Hall this year as NAB
sought to improve traffic in that area, which was formerly dominated by smaller
radio equipment suppliers.
Several vendors noted privately
that there were also large sections of the show floor blocked off, and
suggested that the convention could perhaps be condensed from three main halls
to two if the number of exhibitors were to remain the same.
