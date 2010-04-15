NAB 2010: Richer Honored With NAB Engineering Achievement Award

Mark S. Richer, president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), was honored with the NAB Engineering Achievement Award at the NAB Technology Luncheon Apr. 14 in Las Vegas.

"It is timely for the NAB to honor Mark Richer's long-time leadership in digital television broadcasting, particularly his forward-thinking approach to standards development," said ATSC Board Chairman Wayne Luplow. "With the new ATSC Mobile DTV Standard now in place, broadcasters and consumers alike will continue to reap the benefits of ATSC's groundbreaking work."

The engineering award was first established in 1959. It is given to people who have made significant contributions to broadcast engineering. Since 1991, NAB has given out two awards-one for achievements in radio and one for television.