NAB 2010: NBC Sports Named NAB Hall of Famer

NBC Sports is being inducted into the National

Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Universal Sports

& Olympics, will accept the award at a luncheon at the NAB convention in Las

Vegas on April 12.

NAB says the network's sports division, under

Ebersol, has become "synonymous with superior production" and that Ebersol

himself "stands alone as an executive who has played a prominent role in the

wide-ranging fields of sports, entertainment and news by possessing the rare

combination of a producer's creative vision, a CEO's business acumen and a

partner's genuine desire for cooperation."