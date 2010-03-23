NAB 2010: NBC Sports Named NAB Hall of Famer
NBC Sports is being inducted into the National
Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Universal Sports
& Olympics, will accept the award at a luncheon at the NAB convention in Las
Vegas on April 12.
NAB says the network's sports division, under
Ebersol, has become "synonymous with superior production" and that Ebersol
himself "stands alone as an executive who has played a prominent role in the
wide-ranging fields of sports, entertainment and news by possessing the rare
combination of a producer's creative vision, a CEO's business acumen and a
partner's genuine desire for cooperation."
