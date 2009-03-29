NAB 2009: What Stations Want

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Raycom: Plenty of HD Work to Do

Like many station groups, Raycom Media isn't going to be doing a lot of shopping at NAB. According to CTO Dave Folsom, the company will concentrate on “selective buying” to support stations Raycom has acquired in recent years and is still upgrading technically.

Meredith: Readying Its Hubs

Meredith Broadcasting Group, which owns 12 stations, is currently shopping for the necessary pieces of two new technical hubs that the station group aims to create in Atlanta and Phoenix. The hubbing project, which is scheduled to be completed by early 2010, is being spearheaded by VP of Technology Larry Oaks, who joined Meredith in November after serving as director of engineering-special projects for LIN TV Corp.

Sinclair: Looking for Upgrades

Sinclair Broadcast Group isn't heading to NAB this year with a big shopping list of new products, says VP of Engineering and Operations Del Parks. Instead, Sinclair engineers will be searching for upgrades to equipment that Sinclair stations already own, such as new versions of software, and trying to get a better sense of overall technology trends and vendors' product plans.