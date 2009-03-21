NAB 2009: What Networks Want

NAB 2009: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

While networks are sending far fewer people to the National Association of Broadcasters' convention next month--and some, like ABC, aren't sending any--the NAB show is still an important milepost in their 2009 technology plans. Vendors' product development cycles are based on introducing new gear in April, and this month vendors have been reaching out to customers who aren't attending NAB with Web presentations and in-person visits. And plenty of engineers will still hit this year's show in Las Vegas to see the latest from more than 1,500 companies, including new exhibitors such as Electronic Arts, Philips 3D Solutions and 3ality Digital.

