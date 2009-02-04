NAB 2009: NAB Inducting Bob Newhart Into Hall Of Fame

Bob Newhart is the latest inductee into the National Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame.

"Bob is a cultural icon who has entertained millions of Americans both on and off the camera for more than five decades," said NAB President David Rehr, who will present the award April 20 at a luncheon in Las Vegas. "His legendary accomplishments in broadcasting and film have set the tone for a generation of TV shows, inspired entertainers across the industry, and thrilled audiences worldwide."

In addition to The Bob Newhart Show (1972-1978), which is on numerous lists as one of the top shows in TV history, and the follow-up Newhart, the comedian had a short-lived variety series, also called The Bob Newhart Show, in 1961, which garnered an Emmy and a Peabody award, as well as a series, Bob, in the early 1990's, according to the indispensable TV reference book, Total Television.

Newhart began his TV career as an accountant-turned-standup comic who was a frequent guest on variety shows of the late 1950's and 1960's, including numerous guest-hosting stints on the Tonight show.

Past NAB Hall of FAme Inductees have ranged from Bob Barker to Ted Koppel to the Tonight Show, SNL and Star Trek.