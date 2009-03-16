NAB 2009: Mary Tyler Moore to Receive NAB's Distinguished Service Award

She has turned NAB on not only with her smile, but with her stellar career on TV.

Emmy Award-winner Mary Tyler Moore, who became the symbol of spunk as a TV producer on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, after becoming a star on the Dick Van Dyke Show, will receive NAB's Distinguished Service Award April 20 at the association's annual convention in Las Vegas.

"Mary Tyler Moore is a television icon who not only entertained millions of Americans week after week with her quick humor and amazing talent, but inspired many women of her generation to pursue careers in broadcasting, journalism and related fields," said NAB President David Rehr in announcing the award.

Moore is also a member of the B&C Hall of Fame.

She joins another comedy veteran, Bob Newhart, in being saluted at this year's show.