NAACP Releases TV-Diversity Report

Minority actors on the "Big Three" broadcast networks increased 19%, from 214 in the 2001-02 season to 254 in 2002-03, according to a new survey from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released Tuesday morning.

The NAACP’s survey showed that minority actors in prime time on NBC increased from 54 to 81. At ABC, they went from 66 to 74, while the number at CBS inched from 94 to 99.

According to the NAACP, Fox reported 72 minority actors for the 2002-03 season, but offered no total for 2001-02.

The actors appeared in lead and other recurring roles.

NAACP president Kweise Mfume called the numbers "modest" and lamented the lack of representation behind the camera in writing, producing and directing positions, noting that those numbers "remain virtually frozen."