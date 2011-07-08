NAACP: Networks Need African American Anchors

The NAACP says it is going to set up meetings with the

heads of the news networks to discuss the lack of African American anchors.

That was triggered by the announcement of CNN's new prime

time lineup, which also is lacking, said NAACP Thursday.

"The NAACP is deeply concerned with the lack of African

American journalists in prime time news, both on cable and national network

news shows, said NAACP President Benjamin Todd Jealous. "In the spirit of

award-winning African American journalists, from W.E.B. Dubois to Ed Bradley,

the NAACP feels it is critical to bring this disparity, and the broader trend

reflected in the overall lack of people of color as prime time news anchors, to

the attention of the top officials at all of the major broadcast and cable news

stations."

But Jealous had some positive things to say as well.

"We recognize and appreciate that MSNBC often has guest hosts like the

Reverend Al Sharpton, and CNN, CBS and NBC have weekend anchors like TJ Holmes,

Don Lemon, Russ Mitchell and Lester Holt," he added, but NAACP is looking

for headliners. "Nonetheless, we encourage all networks to acknowledge the

talent that exists and to increase the diversity among their prime time anchors

and hosts."

There is some irony in CNN being the trigger for the

criticism, since it employed arguably the first superstar cable network news

anchor of either color in Bernard Shaw, who was African American.

A CNN spokesperson was not available for comment at press

time late Thursday.