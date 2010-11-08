'Mythbusters' Executive Producer Hammersley Signs With Discovery Studios

Discovery Communications' production house Discovery Studios has signed a long-term deal with leading factual programming producer Rob Hammersley, the company announced Monday.

He joins Discovery Studios in an exclusive deal as development executive and executive producer to create programming for the West Coast arm of the company.

Hammersley has executive produced series including Discovery Channel's Mythbusters, American Chopper and Weaponizers, as well as Animal Planet's Tanked and TLC's Extreme Poodles.