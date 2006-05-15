MyNetworkTV Signs 13 More Affils

One day before its inaugural upfront presentation, My Network TV secured 13 new affiliates, including three Tribune Broadcasting-owned stations in key large markets.

Tribune's WPHL Philadelphia (market #4), WATL Atlanta (#9) and KTWB Seattle (#13) will carry the new Fox-owned network, which launches Sept. 5.

Other new affiliates are WRLH Richmond-Petersburg, Va., a Sinclair Broadcast station; WGMU-CA/Burlington-Plattsburgh, Vermont, owned by Newmont Broadcasting; KOLN-DT/KGIN-DT/Lincoln, Nebraska, owned by Gray Television; WBTW-DT Myrtle Beach- Florence, S.S., a Media General station; KCPM/Fargo-Valley City N.D., owned by G.I.G; WGXA-DT Macon, Ga., owned by Piedmont Television;KAPP-DT-KVEW-DT Yakima, Washington, owned by Apple Valley Broadcasting;KUPT Lubbock, Texas, owned by Ramar Communications II Ltd.; WOHL Lima, Ohio, owned by TV67 Inc.; and WAHU-DT Charlottesville, Va., a Gray Television station.

The deals bring MNT's total clearance to 82% of the country and 139 markets.

The network will hold its upfront presentation Tuesday morning at the Hilton Theater in New York.