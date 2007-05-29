MyNetworkTV Seeks Arresting Programming

A new unscripted series from the producers of Cops will appear on a new fall schedule that MyNetworkTV unveiled Tuesday.

The lineup includes four reality shows, live sports--beach volleyball and mixed martial arts fighting--and a host of one-off Access Hollywood-produced specials.

But, as expected, serialized, telenovela-inspired programming will be history after MNT wraps up the runs of American Heiress and Saints & Sinners late this year. MNT is going to lower-cost reality fare, splitting one of the shows with corporate sibling Fox Reality.

The two soaps will give way on Wednesday nights to the tentatively titled Divorce Wars and a remake of the one-time network reality series, Meet My Folks.

On Tuesdays, MNT will slate the Fox reality original, The Academy, and the new unscripted series Jail, from John Langley, the creator and executive producer of Cops.

Shot on-location in cities across the U.S., Jail follows prison inmates from their initial booking through their first moments in the slammer. MNT describes each episode as capturing “the harsh and sometimes humorous reality of what happens to criminals once the sheriff throws away the key.”

Meanwhile, Access Hollywood will produce 10 new “exposes” to coincide with the latest celebrity news. MNT scored solid numbers for specials on Anna Nicole Smith this spring.

Other specials include two live AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour events, the AVP “Croc’s Cup Championship” from Cincinnati Sept. 1 and the AVP “Gods & Goddesses of the Beach” from Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas Sept. 8.

Returning will be IFL Battleground on Mondays, with a rerun on Saturdays. My Movie nights will continue to air Thursdays and Fridays. Titles for fall include Rocky I-IV, U.S. Marshals, The Amityville Horror, and Snatch.