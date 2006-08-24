MyNetworkTV Distribution Deals

Less than two weeks before its Sept. 5 debut, Fox's MyNetworkTV has wrapped up distribution in the top 50 markets, signing The New York Times Company's UPN station KAUT in Oklahoma City, OK to carry the network.



MNT announced six other distribution deals on Thursday, including WNAC Providence, RI, owned by LIN TV; WRGT-DT Dayton, Ohio, a Sinclair station; WNGT Toledo, a Matrix Broadcasting station; KMMF Missoula, Mont., KLMN Great Falls, MT, and KBTZ Butte-Bozeman, Mont., all owned by Montana Broadcast Group.



The new deals increase MNT's clearance to 96% of U.S. households with 167 affiliated stations.