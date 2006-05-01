MyNetworkTV Beefs Up With 12 More Affils

Fox’s startup MyNetworkTV added 12 new affiliates Monday to bring its distribution to 121 markets covering 71% of the country.

The latest affiliates include: WILF Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa. ( market no. 54), owned by Pegasus Television; WDBJ-DT Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va. (#68), owned by WDJB Television, Inc; WPME Portland-Auburn, Me. (#74), a Pegasus Television station; WDSI-DT2/Chattanooga, Tenn. (#86), also owned by Pegasus Television.

Other new stations are KWKB Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque, Iowa (#88), owned by KM Television of Iowa, LLC; WSAV-DT/Savannah, Ga. (#97), a Media General Broadcasting station; and KEJB Monroe-El Dorado, La. (#135), owned by KM Television of El Dorado.

The smallest market affiliates unveiled Monday are KYES Anchorage, Alaska (#155), owned by Fireweed Communications Corporation; WBPN Binghamton, N.Y. (#156), a Stainless Broadcasting station; WGFL-DT2/WLCF Gainesville (#162), owned by Pegasus Television; KXTS/Victoria, Texas (#205), owned by Saga Broadcasting Inc.; and K17HC/Juneau, Alaska (#207), owned by Fireweed Communications Corporation

Four of the deals are for carriage on a secondary digital channel of a Big Four affiliate.