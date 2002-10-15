Myers releases upfront's CPM estimates

In releasing its 2002-03 upfront cost-per-thousand-homes estimates

Tuesday, Jack Myers Reports said the 'Big Four' broadcast-TV networks

boosted their CPMs by an average of 7.5 percent.

The daily fax newsletter's data, culled from media buyers and sellers, showed

weblets The WB Television Network and UPN notching the biggest primetime CPM

hikes -- 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively -- followed by CBS' 11

percent.

NBC posted an 8 percent CPM increase in the upfront, according to Myers, who

added that Fox's CPMs rose 7 percent and ABC's 5 percent.

In the TV networks' other dayparts, early-morning and late night rose the

most, with CPMs gaining an average of 7 percent in each daypart, followed by

evening news (1 percent) and daytime (flat), Myers added.

In network cable's upfront, Myers estimated that major niche networks saw

CPMs rise by 4 percent, as did the cable news services, while broad-based

networks' CPMs dropped 2 percent from last year's upfront and so-called

third-tier programmers fell 3 percent.

Myers singled out MTV: Music Television, E! Entertainment Television and

Comedy Central as having averaged 8 percent CPM growth, with ESPN at 6

percent.

On the down side, Myers recalled that USA Networks Inc. made deals early in

the upfront market by slashing CPMs 8 percent to 15 percent and added that

Lifetime Television also sought to increase revenue share by cutting CPMs 'in

the low single-digits.'

Turning to the post-upfront scatter marketplace, Myers said tight TV and

cable inventory has translated into overall CPM increases 'as high as 20 percent

and even to 30 percent.' That tightness has bolstered the fortunes of 'the

second- and third-tier networks,' the analyst added.