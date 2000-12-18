My VH1 Awards Rakes in the Millions

On Nov. 30, VH1 took its first stab at a music awards show in the form of My VH1 Awards, held at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Although host John Leguizamo's humor was hit or miss, the program managed to pull in the viewers and the voters. More than 15.2 million viewers watched the program during its original and subsequent weekend airings, and more than 5.9 million votes were cast for the winners. Pictured are VH1 President John Sykes (l) and Jon Bon Jovi.