My Network TV Signs Six Affils

Fox’s My Network TV snared six more affiliates Thursday to push its distribution to 45% of the country.

Meredith Broadcasting is committing two of its stations, WB affiliate KSMO Kansas City, Mo., and KPDX Portland, Ore., to the network. Also, St. Louis UPN affiliate WRBU, owned by Roberts Broadcasting, will become a My TV station, as will QueenB Television’s WKBT LaCrosse-Eau Claire, Wis.; Venture Technologies Group's WNYA Albany, N.Y.; and Television Wisconsin's WISC Madison, Wis.

“Meredith Broadcasting’s successful track record of operating winning stations is a tremendous advantage for My Network TV’s affiliates in Portland and Kansas City,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said in a statement.

So far, My Network TV has affiliations in place for 38 markets, including 18 of the top 30 markets. Last week, Sinclair Broadcasting cut a deal for 17 of its stations to carry the mini-network. Additionally, nine Fox-owned UPN affiliates and its lone independent will be My TV outlets when the service launches Sept. 5, the same day as rival startup The CW.