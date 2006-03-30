My Network TV Signs 30 More Affils

Fox’s new My Network TV signed up 30 new affiliates Thursday, bringing its total distribution to 96 stations covering 63% of the country.

The newest batch of affiliates includes 13 Gray Television stations, two Nexstar Broadcasting-owned outlets and four Equity Broadcasting affiliates.

“My Network TV is proud to welcome these broadcasters and group operators into our growing family of robust affiliates,” stated Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. “We are delighted that these popular stations are joining us on this exciting journey in changing the face of local broadcast television.”

The largest-market stations included in the deals are KAIL Fresno-Visalia, Calif., owned by Trans-America Broadcasting; KWBF Little Rock, Ark., an Equity Broadcasting station; and WVLT-DT Lexington, Ky., a Gray Television digital station.

In Lexington and other midsize and smaller markets, there are not enough standalone stations to accomodate either My Network TV or The CW. To secure over-the-air carriage, both networks are signing up digital affiliates that will be carried on a secondary channel of a Big Four station and, in most cases, on cable, too.

My Network TV’s latest slate of deals includes 14 such affiliates, including 11 Gray-owned stations.

“Localism is key for Gray Broadcasting and MyNetworkTV’s business plan best positions our stations to maximize success in our rapidly growing markets from both a programming and sales point-of-view,” Bob Prather, president/COO of Gray Television, said in a statement.