My Network TV Signs 13 More Affils

Fox’s My Network TV signed up 13 more affiliates Wednesday to bring its total distribution to 49% of the country. New affiliates include two top 50 markets, ACME Communications’ KASY Albuquerque, N.M., (No. 46) and Block Communications’ WFTE Louisville, Ky. (No. 50).

Other deals involved independent-station operators in small markets. White Knight Broadcasting cut a deal for its KSHV Shreveport, La., and WNTZ Alexandria, La.; Communications Corp of America signed on for three markets, KWKT Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas; WTSN-WEVV Evansville, Ind.; and KLAF-KADN Lafayette, La.

The remaining affiliates include Four Seasons Broadcasting’s WBQD Davenport, Iowa, and WAOE Peoria, Ill; Weigel Broadcasting’s WMYT South Bend, Ind.; Spartan TV’s WHTV Lansing, Mich.; Mississippi Television-owned WUFX Jackson, Miss.; and Warwick Communications’ KLPN-KFXX Tyler-Longview, Texas.

So far, My Network TV is cleared on 51 stations, including 11 of the top 20 markets. The network launches Sept. 5.