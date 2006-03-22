My Network TV Nabs 12 More Affils

Fox’s new broadcast network My Network TV nabbed 12 more affiliates Wednesday, increasing its distribution to more than half of the country.

The biggest deal is in Nielsen’s No. 11 market Detroit, where Granite Broadcasting’s WB affiliate WDWB will become a My Network TV station. Granite lost out on The CW in Detroit because the affiliation went to CBS-owned WKBD.

The shutdown of The WB and UPN has hit Granite hard. The company had cut a deal to sell WDWB and its WB in San Francisco, KBWB, but the sales fell through after The WB and UPN announced they would shut down and merge as The CW. In San Francisco, Granite was shut out of affiliating with either networks. When the services launch in September, CBS-owned KBHK will be the CW affiliate and Young Broadcasting’s independent KRON is taking My Network TV.

Also included in the latest My Network TV deals are: XUPN San Diego, owned by Bay City Television; WACY Green Bay-Appleton, Wis., a Journal Broadcasting station; WGBT Rochester, N.Y., owned by WGBT LLC; KAME Reno, Nev., co-owned by Cox Television and Broadcast Development; KTOV Corpus Christi, Texas, a GH Broadcasting outlet; WJKP Elmira, N.Y., owned by Vision Communications; and KKRA Rapid City, S.D., a Rapid Broadcasting station.

My Network TV also inked four deals for distribution on digital broadcast channels, including: Granite Broadcasting’s WISE Fort Wayne, Ind; Columbus Television-owned WCBI Columbus, Miss; Granite’s KBJR Duluth, Minn., and ICA Broadcasting’s NOSA, Odessa-Midland, Texas.

“While securing affiliates in the major markets is important, it is equally imperative to us to sign strong affiliates in the midsize and smaller markets,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said in a statement. “Every one of these broadcasters brings significant value to My Network TV, and they will play a central role in launching this exciting new network.”