My LIN TV: 4 More For New Fox Net

MyNetworkTV has signed four more affiliates, all from LIN TV.

The new stations are WNDY Indianapolis, WCTX HArtford/New Haven, WXSP Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, and KNVA Austin, Tex., all in the top 60 markets.

The sign-ups boost the programming service's national clearance figure to 68% of the country for a September launch.

The service will be anchored by nine News Corp. stations being abandoned as UPN merges with The WB to create The CW.

But News Corp. executives have also been rushing to sign up orphans or even snag strong stations that might otherwisesign with The CW.