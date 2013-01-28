My Damn Channel Taps Mortensen as Director of Programming and Acquisitions

My Damn Channel has hired Eric Mortensen as director of

programming and acquisitions.

Mortensen joins the company after six years at Blip, where

he was senior director of content and network programming.

The hire comes on the same day that the company launched the

My Damn Channel Comedy Network, which will now stream acquired content in addition to its original series. This multichannel network will offer viewers

hundreds of new comedy series that will premiere this year on MyDamnChannel.com

and the company's network of channels on YouTube.