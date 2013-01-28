My Damn Channel Taps Mortensen as Director of Programming and Acquisitions
My Damn Channel has hired Eric Mortensen as director of
programming and acquisitions.
Mortensen joins the company after six years at Blip, where
he was senior director of content and network programming.
The hire comes on the same day that the company launched the
My Damn Channel Comedy Network, which will now stream acquired content in addition to its original series. This multichannel network will offer viewers
hundreds of new comedy series that will premiere this year on MyDamnChannel.com
and the company's network of channels on YouTube.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.