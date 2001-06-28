Mussoni leaves WTXF post

John Mussoni, longtime news director at Fox' WTXF-TV Philadelphia, lost his job due to low ratings.

Mussoni is only the second news director in the station's 15-year history; general manager Roger LaMay was first.

Mussoni is the second Philadelphia news director to be out of work in recent weeks: KYW-TV's Melissa Klinzing lost her job following May sweeps. Mussoni says he'll take the rest of the summer off and consider his options in the fall.

- Dan Trigoboff