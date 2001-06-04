Music In High Places hits prime time

MTV executives are giving new series Music In High Places a shot in prime time.

After debuting earlier this year in late night time slots, MTV has slated a pair of the musical/adventure series for 8 p.m. ET/PT time periods. The first episode, with band Collective Soul playing in Morocco, will air Wednesday June 13. The next night, Alanis Morissette will be showcased playing at The White House Ruins of the Anasazi in Arizona.

Music In High Places, which also airs on DirecTV, features top music acts playing in various exotic world locales.

- Joe Schlosser