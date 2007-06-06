Museum of Television & Radio Gets a New Name
By Alex Weprin
The Museum of Television & Radio, founded by William S. Paley in 1975, has announced a rebranding campaign, including a new name: The Paley Center For Media.
The new name was adopted at a board meeting in March, but was officially announced and put into effect yesterday.
Despite the new name, the center will still feature their archive of television and radio programs in both their Los Angeles and New York buildings, but will also have more of a focus on media as a whole.
