Murray promoted at WCBS-tv

Veteran producer Michelle Murray last week was named WCBS-TV New York assistant news director. Effectively immediately, the appointment was made by Joel Cheatwood, executive vice president, CBS O & O's, and news director, WCBS-TV New York. Murray came to the station in May as executive producer for the 5 p.m. newscast. She had been a producer at the FOX News Channel and had worked for CBS' KYW-TV in Philadelphia and for CBS Sports before that.