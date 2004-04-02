Murphy Heads Allbritton Alabama Stations

Mike Murphy, general sales manager for Allbritton's Birmingham, Ala., ABC affiliate, has been named general manager and vice president of Allbritton subsidiary TV Alabama Inc.

He succeeds Frank DeTillio, who left a month ago to run WTOG Tampa, the UPN affiliate there.

Murphy has more than one station to shepherd, however.

Allbritton's ABC affiliation in Birmingham actually comprises three stations, WJSU, licensed to Anniston but covering half of Birmingham; WCFT, licensed to Tuscaloosa but covering the other half of Birmingham, and a low-power station, WBMA, smack in the middle of Birmingham. The stations are operated together as Alabama's ABC 33/40, and for Nielsen purposes as WBMA-Plus. Got that?