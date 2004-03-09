Murphy Brown’s Pastorelli Found Dead

Robert Pastorelli -- who found fame as Eldin Bernecky, Candice Bergen’s housepainter and confidant on CBS’ Murphy Brown -- died Monday at the age of 49.

He was discovered in the bathroom of his Hollywood Hills home by his personal assistant. The Los Angeles Country Coroner is investigating the death as an accident, but noted that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

After Murphy Brown, Pastorelli starred as a police psychologist in the short-lived ABC drama Cracker in 1997-98. In 2001, he appeared with Glenn Close in the TV remake of South Pacific. One month before his death, he finished work on the film, Be Cool, the sequel to Get Shorty.

In March 1999, his girlfriend, Charemon Jonovich, killed herself in the same home. Jonovich was the mother of his daughter, who is now six years old.