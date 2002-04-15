Muris: FTC budget cuts could be devastating

In response to Sen. Fritz Hollings' (D-S.C.) repeated comments that he may

write legislation to cut budgets and salaries at the Federal Trade Commission,

FTC chairman Timothy Muris said Monday that any such cuts

would 'eliminate the commission's ability to enforce the laws under its

jurisdiction. If Sen. Hollings were to succeed in eliminating the commissioners'

salaries, the agency would have no legal authority to move forward with its

responsibilities, including its rulemaking, investigative and law-enforcement

functions.'

Hollings and Muris have been in a sort of feud after the FTC and

the Department of Justice agreed to split up their duties with regard to

reviewing industry mergers and the DOJ took responsibility for all media-related

combinations.

Hollings was upset that he was not consulted before the plan was first announced

in January, and he's been giving the two agencies -- particularly the

FTC, which is under Hollings' committee jurisdiction -- a hard time ever since.

A spokesman for Hollings said the senator is frustrated with the FTC and its lack of

willingness to work with him. 'He's got serious questions about how this plan was

derived, so he's looking at a variety of options. Nothing has been prescribed yet,' the

spokesman added.

An FTC spokeswoman said, 'We are eager to provide information and respond to

requests.'

But a source said Muris has requested to meet with

Hollings and Hollings has refused to schedule any meeting, limiting the progress

the agency has been able to make.