Murdoch behind religious protest, groups say

As six religious programmers prepare Thursday to present to the Department of Justice some 400,000 petitions against EchoStar Communications Corp.'s planned merger with

DirecTV Inc., other religious broadcasters are charging that Louis Sheldon, president

of the Traditional Values Coalition, is orchestrating that protest to help News

Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch block the merger.

"I believe the recent stand by the executive committee of the National

Religious Broadcasters to oppose the merger may be the result of a meeting that

Louis Sheldon, head of the Traditional Values Coalition, arranged with Rupert

Murdoch," wrote David Clark, president of FamilyNet and former chairman of National Religious Broadcasters, to Attorney General John Ashcroft and Federal Communications Commission

chairman Michael Powell. FamilyNet is a values-based TV and radio network based

in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to Clark and other sources, members of NRB met with Sheldon and

Murdoch in Murdoch's New York office in early March to discuss the merger.

During that meeting, one member said, Murdoch told some Christian programmers he

would commit to airing more religious programming on his systems if the proposed

EchoStar-DirecTV merger fell through and Murdoch ended up owning DirecTV.

Murdoch also noted that he has many other systems worldwide that could air

Christian programming.

"Murdoch did give us assurances," said Glenn Plummer, chairman of the NRB and

meeting attendee. "He's probably one of the most influential people in the

world, and he could at least give us a good satisfactory response. The EchoStar

people could not give us that."

Plummer said EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen was also invited to a meeting with

the NRB in New York, but he declined to come. Instead, Ergen sent his

representative, vice president of programming Michael Schwimmer.

"He was unwilling to make any further commitment to the carriage of religious

programming," Plummer added.

In the end, NRB's executive committee took a position against the merger,

although Plummer said that decision was independent of Murdoch's promises. NRB

listed five reasons why it opposes the merger, including concerns about consumer

access to religious programming and "EchoStar's resistance to Christian and

family-oriented programming." NRB is not participating in Thursday's protest.

The petitions will be presented by Pastor John Hagee of John Hagee

Ministries, the Rev. Keith Butler of Keith Butler Ministries, the Rev. Kenneth Copeland

of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, the Rev. Jesse DuPlantis of Jesse DuPlantis

Ministries, the Rev. Creflo Dollar of Creflo Dollar Ministries and Dr. Richard

Roberts, president of Oral Roberts University.

Still, even that much involvement between religious broadcasters and Murdoch

concerns other Christian programmers.

"I am disappointed that Mr. Sheldon would ask the executive committee of the

NRB to oppose a merger that would increase the reach of religious and morally

sound family programming. It is especially disappointing in light of the morally

repugnant programming presented by Mr. Murdoch's Fox network, which airs programs

like Boston Public in family-viewing time periods," Clark wrote.

"To be lining up with Murdoch, who is well known for having the more sleazy

networks worldwide, seems a little hypocritical," said one religious broadcaster

who disagrees both with the protesters and NRB.

Phone calls to News Corp. representatives were made late Wednesday afternoon

but were not returned by press time. EchoStar had no comment Wednesday.

Two religious broadcasters -- Trinity Broadcast Network and direct-broadcast satellite service Dominion

Sky Angel, neither of which are members of NRB -- said they take a neutral position

on the merger. But both have put out statements calling "misleading" the

information the ministries are distributing and are trying to reassure their

viewers and subscribers that if the merger is approved, Christian channels "will

continue on satellite."

"If this were an issue that we at TBN believe would be harmful to Christian

television, we would alert Christians everywhere," TBN said in a prepared statement.