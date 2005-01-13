Muppet Maven Joins Scholastic

Juliet Blake, former president of Jim Henson Productions, where she oversaw the Muppet franchise, has joined Scholastic Entertainment in New York as senior vice president, television programming and development.

She will be in charge of domestic and international projects, co-productions and the Soup2Nuts production group in Watertown, Mass.

Scholastic's lineup of kids shows include Maya & Miguel and Clifford, the Big, Red Dog, both on PBS; I Spy on HBO Family; and The Learning Channel's Magic Schoolbus.