MundoFox Secures First Affiliation Agreements

Fox International Channels and the RCN Television Group have secured initial affiliation agreements for MundoFox, the new Spanish-language broadcast network that will launch this fall. As of presstime, MundoFox has secured affiliates in 10 DMAs, with five of the markets ranked in the top 10 U.S. Hispanic markets.

"Only six weeks have passed since we announced MundoFox, and we have dramatically exceeded our expectations by securing affiliate partnerships in many of the key U.S. Hispanic markets," said Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of Fox International Channels.

The initial affiliate list includes flagship station KWHY in Los Angeles, owned by the Meruelo Group and WJAN in Miami owned by America CV Group. The roster of affiliates also includes stations in San Antonio, San Francisco, Phoenix, Sacramento, Fresno, Las Vegas, West Palm Beach (Fla.) and Monterrey (Calif.).

"The positive response and increasing interest by affiliates is a true testament to the goal of MundoFox, which is to fill the gap in Latino entertainment in the U.S. and bring quality content and differentiation from the options currently available to Spanish-speaking viewers," said Gabriel Reyes, CEO of RCN.