MundoFox Names Mendez Executive VP and CMO

Oswald Mendez has been named executive VP and CMO for

MundoFox.





Mendez, who had served in an internal strategic consulting

role during MundoFox's launch in August, will lead all marketing efforts in his

new role. Most recently, he served as senior VP, lifestyle entertainment for

Fox International Channels (FIC).





"We are delighted that Oswald has joined our team as

CMO," said Emiliano Saccone, president of MundoFox. "We have worked

together for years and he is one of the true innovators in our industry. His

talent and creativity will continue to be instrumental as we build and

strengthen the MundoFox brand."





MundoFox is the new U.S. Spanish-language broadcast network

from FIC and RCN Television of Colombia. MundoFox currently has a base of 50

affiliate stations in markets representing nearly 80% of U.S. Hispanic households.