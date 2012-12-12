MundoFox Names Mendez Executive VP and CMO
Oswald Mendez has been named executive VP and CMO for
MundoFox.
Mendez, who had served in an internal strategic consulting
role during MundoFox's launch in August, will lead all marketing efforts in his
new role. Most recently, he served as senior VP, lifestyle entertainment for
Fox International Channels (FIC).
"We are delighted that Oswald has joined our team as
CMO," said Emiliano Saccone, president of MundoFox. "We have worked
together for years and he is one of the true innovators in our industry. His
talent and creativity will continue to be instrumental as we build and
strengthen the MundoFox brand."
MundoFox is the new U.S. Spanish-language broadcast network
from FIC and RCN Television of Colombia. MundoFox currently has a base of 50
affiliate stations in markets representing nearly 80% of U.S. Hispanic households.
