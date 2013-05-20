MundoFox: Bringing 'The X Factor,' 'Bridge' to Hispanic Viewers

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013



STRATEGY: Capitalize on parent companies' strength to introduce big names and big talent to level of its competition.



Fox Hispanic Media's not-yet year-old Spanish-language broadcast network, MundoFox, is making good on its promise to bring more "choice" to Hispanic viewers, using the resources of its parent companies to introduce series such as the Spanish-language version of The X Factor and aggressively programming weekends.



El Factor X will debut this summer with 30 one-hour daily weekday episodes, crowning its champion just before Fox's English-language version returns.



Fox Hispanic will also bring The Bridge, the police drama premiering on News Corp.'s FX cable channel in July, to MundoFox for a two-hour sneak preview before running the series in its entirety after its first season ends on FX. The Bridge will air on weekends, an area that MundoFox calls a lucrative opportunity.



Fox's X Factor host Mario Lopez and boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya are behind the weekend docudrama Los Golden Boys, which goes behind the scenes of up-and-coming fighters. Other weekend shows are Cumbia Ninja, an original series that follows a group of amateur crime fighters in Latin America; Paramedicos, a drama about the Mexican Red Cross; Luna, starring Barbara Mori as a psychologist by day and DJ by night; and Familia en Venta, a romantic comedy about a divorced couple living under the same roof.



In primetime, Fernando Gaitan, creator of telenovela Betty la Fea (Ugly Betty), returns with Cafe con Aroma de Mujer, a remake of a 1994 Colombian novela.