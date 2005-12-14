Mun2 Hires Team for Creative Re-Launch

Telemundo's four-year-old bilingual network, Mun2, has hired a new creative team to oversee its re-launch from new digs in L.A.

Ricardo de Montreuil, from MTV Networks Latin America, will join the net as creative director of on- and off-air promotion for the network, which is targeted at young Latinos (12-34).

Joining Montreuil's creative team will be Federico Gutierrez from Wired magazine and Jose Wolff from Montreuil's old digs at MTV Latin America.

“The team we’ve hired consists of pioneers in the bicultural space who understand the nuances of Latino youth and how to reflect them honestly,” said Antoinette Zel, senior executive VP, network strategy, at Telemundo. “These talented guys are an irreverent bunch who live and breathe the US Latino experience.”



The trio will be based in L.A., where the network is relocating from Miami, in part to take advantage of synergies with parent NBC Universal, it says, and in part to tap the pool of Latino star power there.

Mun2 (short for 2 Mundos, or "2 worlds") reaches 10 million subs, according to the company.

