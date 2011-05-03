Mun2 and Valvoline Team Up For Online Car Contest
Mun2 announced
Monday a partnership integration with Valvoline - the largest in the network's
history - in conjunction with its new series, RPMMiami.
Through an online
contest called "Valvoline NextGen King of the Street," viewers will have the
chance to submit their cars (only if they feature aftermarket parts) for
judging. The winner will receive a cash prize and a trip to the largest tuner
auto show in the country.
The contest will
be promoted on-air during episodes of RPMMiami, for which Valvoline is a
major sponsor. RPMMiami is the first ever
bilingual scripted drama series, which focuses on young Latinos who are part of
the underground racing circuit. Valvoline will also be featured on mun2.tv by providing not-for-air segments as well as
behind-the-scenes footage.
"This is mun2â€²s most
ambitious original production to date, and the advertising community has taken
notice of our investment and commitment by participating in what is the largest
and most robust partnership integration in our network's history," said Diana
Mogollon, General Manager, mun2.
Visit www.mun2.tv/rpm to view first episode.
