Mun2 and Valvoline Team Up For Online Car Contest

Mun2 announced

Monday a partnership integration with Valvoline - the largest in the network's

history - in conjunction with its new series, RPMMiami.





Through an online

contest called "Valvoline NextGen King of the Street," viewers will have the

chance to submit their cars (only if they feature aftermarket parts) for

judging. The winner will receive a cash prize and a trip to the largest tuner

auto show in the country.





The contest will

be promoted on-air during episodes of RPMMiami, for which Valvoline is a

major sponsor. RPMMiami is the first ever

bilingual scripted drama series, which focuses on young Latinos who are part of

the underground racing circuit. Valvoline will also be featured on mun2.tv by providing not-for-air segments as well as

behind-the-scenes footage.





"This is mun2â€²s most

ambitious original production to date, and the advertising community has taken

notice of our investment and commitment by participating in what is the largest

and most robust partnership integration in our network's history," said Diana

Mogollon, General Manager, mun2.







Visit www.mun2.tv/rpm to view first episode.



