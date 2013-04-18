Multiethnic TV Awards: Nets, Distributors Must Cultivate Marketing Partnerships to Best Serve Multiethnic Viewers

Distributors and networks have to continue to work together

and make better use of demographic and viewership data to target multicultural

viewers with marketing messages and programming content, according to executives

speaking at Wednesday's B&C/Multichannel News' Multiethnic

Leadership Awards event .

Executives speaking at the session "Promoting Programming

Intended for Multiethinc TV Audience" said that it's imperative for both

distributors and networks to utilize demographic and viewership data to better

serve a diverse multiethnic audience.

"By looking at our demographics and multiethnic home we're

better able to make decisions and target our advertising a little better," said

Adrian Adriano, vice president of marketing for Comcast Cable. "We can also

better package our programming to consumers."

Time Warner Cable vice president of multicultural marketing

Alessandra Otero-Reiss added that data mining also provides distributors with

information on what networks should be offered to various diverse communities

within their respective footprints. While such data mining is important to

cultivate information on bilingual viewers and other internationally-based

ethnic groups, Verizon director of content strategy and acquisition Joe Lawson

also said such focus should be used to reach an important and influential,

English-speaking African-American audience.

