Multiethnic TV Awards: Nets, Distributors Must Cultivate Marketing Partnerships to Best Serve Multiethnic Viewers
Distributors and networks have to continue to work together
and make better use of demographic and viewership data to target multicultural
viewers with marketing messages and programming content, according to executives
speaking at Wednesday's B&C/Multichannel News' Multiethnic
Leadership Awards event .
Executives speaking at the session "Promoting Programming
Intended for Multiethinc TV Audience" said that it's imperative for both
distributors and networks to utilize demographic and viewership data to better
serve a diverse multiethnic audience.
"By looking at our demographics and multiethnic home we're
better able to make decisions and target our advertising a little better," said
Adrian Adriano, vice president of marketing for Comcast Cable. "We can also
better package our programming to consumers."
Time Warner Cable vice president of multicultural marketing
Alessandra Otero-Reiss added that data mining also provides distributors with
information on what networks should be offered to various diverse communities
within their respective footprints. While such data mining is important to
cultivate information on bilingual viewers and other internationally-based
ethnic groups, Verizon director of content strategy and acquisition Joe Lawson
also said such focus should be used to reach an important and influential,
English-speaking African-American audience.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.