Multiethnic TV Awards: Dish's Shull -- Connecting Consumersto Their 'Home'

New York -- Dave Shull, executive VP and chief commercial

officer for Dish Network, outlined the marketing strategy for his company

when it comes to multiethnic consumers.





"Connect your family to your own country," he

said. "It's [about] how you reach them when they come together as a

community."





Shull made those remarks during his keynote conversation

with Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux at B&C/Multichannel's

first annual Multiethnic TV Awards on Wednesday.





"It's not just the shows, it's also the branded

channels," continued Shull. "The one thing that cuts across all these

different demographics is: connect yourself back to your home."





Shull said that millions of his customers are primarily

non-English speaking. He said Dish has about 268 different channels in 29

different language groups. "The 2010 census opened a lot of people's

eyes," said Shull. "There is tremendous growth in the non-English

speaking market."





He listed the top five non-Hispanic, non-English markets in

the U.S. as Chinese, South Asia, Arabic, Pilipino and Vietnamese. Those make up

about 4.2 million households, which represent 15 million Americans.





While Dish boasts a large multiethnic customer base, Shull

pointed out that "roughly half" of it is either

"second-generation" or in a place where English is common.





"There's a lot of money in the market," he said.

"We remain very bullish."





Shull said that the influx of immigrants into the United

States has shifted his consumer base younger, and like the youth demos in

America, these customers have adapted to being able to watch TV wherever and

whenever they want.





"We want to make sure we're reaching these customers on

the ITV products they're used to," he said, before noting that most of

their international content is available on the DishWorld platform.





"From an international base, it's the same

thing [as Americans]."