Multiethnic TV Awards: BET's Lee to Competitors -- Bring It On

New York -- BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra Lee has a message for

networks shooting at the programmer's leadership position among

African-American audiences: "bring it on."

Lee, speaking at the inaugural Multiethnic TV Leadership

Awards presented by Multichannel News and B&C, said it makes

sense that dedicated networks like TV One, Bounce, OWN and Aspire and services

lime WE tv, Bravo and GMC with shows targeting African-American are taking aim.

"It's smart for the others. You can't be in this business

and ignore Latinos and African-Americans," she said, noting their growth in

audience, influence and spending power.

However, the proliferation of competitors has served to make

BET better, according to Lee, who on April 16 celebrated her 27th anniversary

with the company.

She recalled that when plans for TV One for announced a

decade ago, she called then Viacom executive Mel Karmazin, and said â€˜We have

competition.' He replied, â€˜Competition makes the leader stronger.' Lee

continued by saying that "BET has a great story to tell. We have

programming that is being executed at a high level. We love competition. Bring

it on."

Asked by Multichannel News programming editor R.

Thomas Umstead what her vision was when she became CEO seven years ago, Lee

quickly pointed to the addition of more original programming. "It was important

for us to own our content. We've been focused on that."

She also noted that brand strategy research has been key for

BET and sister service Centric, with the three precepts of "respect, reflect

and elevate, informing the company's programming, marketing and pro-social

campaigns."

Those elements, emphasized during the company's upfront

presentation to advertisers, has helped forge "emotional connections" to

BET and Centric. "We have more connections with the audience than Style,

Bravo, We, TV One. OWN. They're all going after our audience, but our ratings

are higher than ever."

Looking ahead, Lee wants BET to continue to produce more

original programming fare and "be ahead of the curve" as to whatever's next,

saying one of the challenges for BET is to be "anywhere and everywhere" its

audience is now and heading the road. "It's cable, BET.com, digital platforms,

mobile, social media, Twitter, Instagram. We encourage our talent to part of

that and it helps. Kevin Hart has 7 million followers and that's a plus for Real

Husbands of Hollywood." Lee said she was just at MIP, pitching the reality

show parody internationally.

Looking five years out, Lee said it always has been her goal

for BET to be known as "the best content creation network for African-Americans

audiences. As our audience grows, our power will grow to continue making

award-winning programming." She said there will be more sitcoms, more

dramas made for TV movies.

"We'll keep doing more of what we're doing

and world domination, starting with the Real Husbands of Hollywood,"

Lee concluded with a laugh.