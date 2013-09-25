'Multichannel News,' 'B&C' Launch TV Biz Webinar Series

Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable are introducing the TV Biz series of webinars, which will bring the same high-level discussions that occur at the publications' events to the desktops of television executives. Each webinar will run 75 minutes and feature a panel of top industry thought-leaders.

The TV Biz webinar series launches Sept. 26 with “How Can Social Media Help TV Ratings?” Upcoming TV Biz webinar topics include “Digital Piracy” on Oct. 24, and “What Does Consolidation Mean For Your Business” on Nov. 20. Others will subsequently be announced.

“For decades, B&C and Multichannel News have been bringing the industry together to discuss the important topics and challenges of the day,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/publishing director, NewBay Media, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. “The TV Biz webinar series will continue this tradition at an added convenience to busy television executives. These high-profile virtual events will provide a positive impact on their businesses in the same way our live events have, all from the comfort of their offices.”

Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. ET, the "How Can Social Media Help TV Ratings?"discussion will be moderated by Jill Goldsmith, a New York media and financial writer. The panelists for the webinar include Deirdre Bannon, VP of product at SocialGuide, a leading provider of social TV measurement, analytics and audience engagement solutions; Mike Hess, the executive VP of data fusion and social TV analytics at The Nielsen Co.; John Mullin, executive digital producer, mobile and social platforms, R/GA Interactive; and Beth Rockwood, senior VP, market resources and advertising sales research at Discovery Communications.

Click here for more information on “How Can Social Media Help TV Ratings?” and the other announced webinars.

For more information on becoming a TV Biz webinar sponsor, contact Hillelson at 917-281-4730 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.