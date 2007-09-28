Multicast Takes Spotlight at the Investors’ Panel

Thursday’s award ceremony was followed by a panel of investors in Hispanic media which was presented and moderated by Leland Westerfield, managing director and media analyst of BMO Capital Markets. All three panelists -- Bruce Eatroff, partner, Halyard Capital; Mario Beau Ferrari, CSO, Equity Media Holdings; and Stuart Rekant, chairman and CEO, Juniper Partners Acquisition -- centered the talk on the risks and opportunities presented by the upcoming switch of television from analog to digital.

“That’s all we think about,” said Eatroff. For Hispanic networks, the transition could mean more space for more content, but Eatroff warned broadcasters: “Make sure you don’t cannibalize your own networks.”