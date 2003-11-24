Multicast Multiplies
Multicasting may be more prevalent than you think. Out of the nearly 1,180 TV stations broadcasting digital signals, 190 are currently offering multiple channels for at least part of the day.
That number comes from Decisionmark, an Iowa-based company that monitors signal coverage. Kentucky, North Carolina and Indiana each have the most multicasting, with PBS being the top multicasting network by a large margin. ABC and CBS rank second and third, respectively.
