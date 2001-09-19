Mulligan leaving Fox

After less than a year on the job, Brian Mulligan has resigned as chairman of Fox Television citing personal reasons.

Mulligan joined Fox in January after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Seagram Universal and Co-Chairman of Universal Pictures. Mulligan's role at Fox included oversight of the Fox TV Stations Group, Fox Sports, the Fox Cable Networks Group and the business operations of the Fox Broadcasting Co.

"I appreciate the opportunity (News Corp. Chairman) Rupert Murdoch and (News Corp. President) Peter Chernin gave me and the decision to leave was not easy. But years of non-stop travel and involvement with approximately $100 billion of transactions in my previous job, followed immediately by the time demands of being Chairman, led me to conclude that I needed to strike a better balance between my personal and professional life," Mulligan said in a prepared statement.

Chernin said of Mulligan's decision, "We're sorry to see Brian leave, he was a valued member of our team. We appreciate how personally difficult this decision was for him and wish him well in his future endeavors."

- Joe Schlosser