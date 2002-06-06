Muller exiting Muller
Bob Muller, founder, chairman and CEO of independent television distributor
Muller Media, New York, is stepping down effective next week to "play more and
work less" after 35 years in the syndication business.
Before starting Muller Media back in 1982, Bob Muller was with Gold Key
Entertainment for one-dozen years and Commonwealth United Corp. before that.
He will be succeeded by longtime partner and Muller Media president and chief operating officer Daniel
Mulholland.
