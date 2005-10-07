Mullen Exits Tribune Stations

Tribune Broadcast President Patrick Mullen is exiting the company.

Mullen first joined Tribune in 1998 when the company acquired WXMI Grand Rapids, Mich., where he was VP and general manager. In January 2003, he was tapped to head all of Tribune’s 26 TV stations.

Mullen had also been a vocal critic of Nielsen Media Research’s controversial new electronic ratings system, the Local People Meter. The company did not name a successor.

Tribune is the country’s 5th largest TV station group, according to B&C’s 2005 survey of the top 25 broadcast station groups. Tribune, which owns a piece of the WB network, owns mostly WB stations, plus a handful of Fox affiliates and one ABC station.