Mulderrig Upped at Tribune

Steve Mulderrig has been promoted to executive vice president of domestic and cable sales at Tribune Entertainment, company president and CEO Dick Askin said Monday.

With his new title, Mulderrig will manage all program-distribution rights that Tribune Entertainment acquired from Hearst Entertainment last year, production of the company’s first-run weekly series, and the company’s Chicago production office. He reports to Askin and is based in New York, where he has been Tribune’s senior vice president of domestic and cable sales since 1995.

Mulderrig joined Tribune in 1991 as division manager, eastern region, and was promoted to vice president, national sales manager, in 1993. He had previously been vice president and eastern sales manager for Orion Pictures/Orion Television in Los Angeles for five years. He was division manager, east, for Columbia Pictures Television from 1981 to 1986.

Mulderrig has a bachelor’s of science degree in finance from C.W. Post University on Long Island. Before entering syndicated television, he spent three years as a media planner for advertising agency Cunningham and Walsh in New York.